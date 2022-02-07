India is being recognised as a global leader post-Covid, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

“The world is moving very fast towards new world order, new systems following the Covid pandemic. India should not miss this opportunity. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years," said Modi during the ongoing Budget Session.

"It is equally true that India has made several developmental strides in the last few years. Work has been done to strengthen the infrastructure of the country. Earlier, the gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to it. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery...these are major changes," he added.

The prime minster said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

He also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, accusing them of being responsible for the countrywide spread of Covid and the migrant crisis.

“The Congress crossed the limit. During the first wave, when we had lockdown, when WHO was advising people to stay wherever they are, the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus," said the PM.

"In Delhi, the government used mics on jeeps in slums to go home, arranged buses," he said, adding that this was responsible for a surge of infections in states like Uttar Pradesh too.

He also said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to stay out of power for 100 years.

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said

The 2022 Budget Session commenced on 31 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of the Parliament.

In his speech, the president informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

The first part of the budget session is being held from 31 January to 11 February and the second part will take place from 14 March to 8 April.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.