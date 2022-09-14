India must target 100% electrification of 2Ws, 3Ws in four years: Amitabh Kant

Citing 80 per cent of the total sales of vehicles is really about two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India right now, Kant said that green mobility revolution should be with two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
In the next four years, India must target 100 per cent electrification of two- and three-wheelers as these segments will lead the country's green mobility revolution, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on 14 September.
Speaking at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Kant said that India's focus has to be on shared, connected and an electric transportation movement.
"My view is that green mobility revolution is really knocking on our doors, whether we like it or not, and India's focus has to be on shared, connected and an electric transportation movement," he said.
He further said, "I'm a believer that India's electrification journey is to be about two-wheelers and three-wheelers."
Citing 80 per cent of the total sales of vehicles is really about two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India right now, Kant said that green mobility revolution should be with two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
"We need to target in the next four years, to my mind, India needs to target 100 per cent electrification of these two segments, go 100 per cent," Kant added.
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic two-wheeler sales in 2021-22 stood at 1,34,66,412 units, while three-wheeler sales were at 2,60,995 units and overall vehicle sales across categories were at 1,75,13,596 units.
While Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said electric two-wheeler retail sales last fiscal stood at 2,31,338 units, up over five-fold from 41,046 units in 2020-21.
The dealers body had said that the total Electric Vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21.
Kant further said transition to electric mobility is gaining ground as the cost of battery, which accounts for about 40 to 45 per cent of electric vehicle cost is falling rapidly. "It has seen a decline of over 100 per cent in the last five to six years. It's going to come down to below $100 per kilowatt," he added.
Following this, the initial cost of acquisition of an EV without any FAME subsidy will become cheaper than the comparable internal combustion engine vehicle, Kant added.
He suggested the Indian firms must aim to become global champions in the new technology in the component sector, however, admitted that the EV sector still faces challenges when it comes to financing of these vehicles.
"Firstly, I think there is a very high interest rate and we need to bring down lower interest rates for electric vehicles. There is a very high collateral and insurance charges, which need to be brought down," Kant said.
