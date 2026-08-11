India, Namibia identify critical minerals as key area for trade and investment push

India and Namibia have identified critical minerals—including lithium, graphite, copper, cobalt, and rare earth elements—as a key area of bilateral economic cooperation. The move comes as New Delhi steps up efforts to secure strategic mineral supplies while supporting local processing and value addition in resource-rich partner countries.

The two countries agreed to explore cooperation across the entire critical-mineral value chain, from exploration and offtake to processing and downstream beneficiation, according to the commerce ministry. The cooperation will be aligned with Namibia's priorities of value addition and local employment creation, the ministry said.

The development came at the fourth session of the India-Namibia Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held in New Delhi on 10-11 August. The meeting also sought to move bilateral trade beyond its existing raw-material-heavy composition towards greater value addition within Namibia, with both sides agreeing to translate discussions into concrete mechanisms with defined timelines and responsibilities, according to the press statement.

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The focus on critical minerals comes as India seeks to diversify and strengthen supply chains for minerals that are increasingly important for strategic industries, including clean energy, advanced manufacturing and technology.

Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Namibia increased to $592.94 million in 2025-26, from $568.40 million in 2024-25, the ministry said. India's exports stood at $349.09 million, while imports were $243.85 million.

Investment cooperation The two countries also agreed to deepen investment cooperation by designating Invest India and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board as investment focal points, with a named official on each side, according to the statement.

India's exports of engineering goods to Namibia rose 124.06% to $30.24 million in 2025-26, led by motor vehicles and components, while exports of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reached $36.50 million. India was Namibia's second-largest pharmaceutical source, with a 16.4% share, the ministry said.

The broader economic engagement will also include services, healthcare, digital payments, energy and infrastructure. A dedicated services working group will be constituted and is expected to meet no later than February 2027 and submit its work plan to the JTC.

In healthcare, the first joint working group under the bilateral memorandum of understanding on cooperation in health and medicine is to be convened by December 2026. An agreement on Janaushadhi cooperation with HLL Lifecare Ltd is also at an advanced stage of finalisation, according to the ministry.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in railways and rolling stock, solar and wind power, battery storage, transmission, green hydrogen, biofuels and desalination.

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Digital cooperation is another emerging area. The instant payment system built on India's Unified Payments Interface was unveiled in Namibia as ‘WayaMe’ on 15 June, and the two sides have proposed a fintech cooperation framework between the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Namibia, the ministry said.

Southern Africa push The engagement with Namibia also comes ahead of a wider trade push in southern Africa. The terms of reference for an India-Southern African Customs Union (SACU) preferential trade agreement have been finalised and are scheduled for signature on 12 August, with negotiations to begin within a month of signing and conclude within a year, according to the ministry. The SACU comprises Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

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