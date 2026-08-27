India aims to check drug reaction risk by reporting ‘near-misses’

New Delhi: India aims to prevent potentially dangerous drug reactions before they reach patients, moving beyond largely retrospective reporting towards proactive drug-safety monitoring. Under a proposed national framework, healthcare professionals will record “near misses”—from risky drug combinations to allergies and dosing errors—so regulators can identify recurring risks and issue safety alerts, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: India aims to prevent potentially dangerous drug reactions before they reach patients, moving beyond largely retrospective reporting towards proactive drug-safety monitoring. Under a proposed national framework, healthcare professionals will record “near misses”—from risky drug combinations to allergies and dosing errors—so regulators can identify recurring risks and issue safety alerts, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
The initiative, taken up by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), under the health ministry, aims to systematically record instances where potential drug-drug interactions and critical patient allergies are intercepted by doctors, nurses, and clinical pharmacists before medications reach the bedside, said one of the officials in the know.
"The focus is to capture the interventions made by a doctor before an incorrect medicine or contraindicated combination reaches the patient. Documenting near-miss cases will provide an actionable denominator value to calculate risk percentages, map prevalent drug-drug interactions, and issue targeted clinical alerts,” the official cited above said, requesting anonymity.
Under the plan, the commission is preparing a ‘Monthly Prevented Adverse Drug Reactions Reporting’ form under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) to document medication risks caught during routine hospital care.
Limited surveillance
Currently, pharmacovigilance surveillance in India primarily captures adverse drug events after a patient experiences harm or side-effects. Capturing prevented reactions aims to help regulators identify systemic gaps across hospitals, including lack of clinical awareness regarding conflicting drug combinations, unflagged patient allergies and dosing errors during bedside dispensing.
The plan is in line with global norms. The US FDA, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization mandate voluntary, non-punitive reporting of intercepted medication errors to identify packaging and prescription risks before they cause harm. These databases are routinely analyzed to update drug safety warnings, reform clinical guidelines, and redesign confusing medicine labels.
To implement the system, the health ministry and the pharmacopoeia commission plan to integrate safety reporting tools with national digital platforms, including onboarding onto the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) SUGAM portal.
“Hospitals and medical colleges within the PvPI network will be trained to use the standardized reporting format to document intercepted prescription errors and contraindications,” said the second official.
Updated clinical circulars
Under the initiative, the government will also issue updated clinical circulars and alerts to guide hospital staff on high-risk drug-drug combinations and mandatory patient allergy checks.
The scientific body of the commission has advised a detailed evaluation of the new reporting mechanism prior to its nationwide rollout. "The newly-developed monthly prevented adverse drug reactions reporting form, intended to document adverse drug reactions prevented through pharmacovigilance interventions, should be evaluated in detail before its implementation," the document said.
It has also directed the PvPI division to present data on the public health impact of these pharmacovigilance interventions in its upcoming meeting.
Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered until press time.
Public health experts see the move fostering patient-centric healthcare delivery.
“Systematically capturing and learning from these near-misses, strengthening digital alerts, and promoting a non-punitive reporting culture can significantly improve patient safety," said Dr Alexander Thomas, founder president of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India). "This is an excellent initiative that will hopefully help strengthen medication safety and prevent avoidable medication-related harm across the country.”
The move may have a bearing on India’s $50 billion pharmaceutical industry, a critical component of the country’s healthcare sector valued at $372 billion, as per Invest India and NITI Aayog estimates. Such ‘near-miss’ findings may require drugmakers to update package inserts with the identified drug interaction warnings and redesign their packaging. Moreover, such proactive monitoring will eventually lower healthcare costs by preventing avoidable hospital readmissions and adverse reactions.