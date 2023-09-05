India navigating a complex G20 maze on road to summit

The G20 leaders summit in Delhi will be addressing key policy matters such as providing debt relief to developing nations and reforming multilateral lending, besides exploring the need to expand the group.

Despite the absence of a joint communiqué, India’s presidency has tried to maintain the focus on international cooperation and preventing geopolitical disputes from overshadowing the core mission.

However, the event has also seen its share of controversies on certain geopolitical issues, such as the use of language condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping will not attend the New Delhi summit.

The annual event, concluding this weekend in the national capital, has so far hosted several meetings across 60 cities in India.

Among the key issues that will be taken up by member countries is the expansion of the G20 to include the African Union, which has already received significant support.

India’s Sherpa to the G20, Amitabh Kant, told Mint recently that most countries have endorsed the proposal mooted by India, and had conveyed their positive responses to the prime minister’s communication. However, discussions on further expansion to include groupings like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will not be on the table, the ministry of external affairs indicated on Tuesday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized that the focus of the Indian G20 presidency’s finance track was to strengthen multilateral development banks (MDBs) to address the mounting debt challenges faced by developing economies.

The G20 under Indian presidency is also working on solutions that can constructively contribute to the efforts that MDBs are undertaking.

The G20 leaders will not only discuss restructuring existing debt and providing sustainable finance, but also how the international community can contribute to releasing funds for vulnerable countries and protect their populations from economic hardships.

Development issues will be revolving around sustainability, considering the emphasis of reaching net-zero targets within the stipulated time.

Under the Indian presidency, the G20 finance track has outlined its priorities, including strengthening of the international finance architecture, financing global public goods, managing global debt and vulnerabilities, addressing macroeconomic impact of food and energy security, and financing sustainable and resilient cities for the future.

Moreover, the Sherpa track’s focus revolves around socioeconomic issues, comprising agriculture, anti-corruption, climate action, the digital economy, education, employment, energy, environment, health, tourism, trade and investment.

Throughout India’s presidency, the 13 ministerial meetings that have taken place have led to successful outcomes. For instance, at the development ministers meet , the G20 adopted an action plan aimed at expediting progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting lifestyles for sustainable development.

The agriculture ministers meeting, on the other hand, achieved successful adoption of the Deccan High-Level Principles on global food security and nutrition, which is being considered as a significant milestone.

Trade and investment ministers also endorsed high-level principles for the digitization of trade documents, which will enhance trade facilitation and contribute to ease of doing business.

There was also global consensus on the principles of digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity in the digital economy, and the development of digital skills during the digital economy ministers meet held last month.