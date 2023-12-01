India Navy appointed first woman commanding officer in naval ship, says Admiral R Hari Kumar
The Indian Navy appointed the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday. He added that more than 1,000 women Agniveers have been incorporated into the Indian Navy. Admiral said this is in sync with its philosophy of 'all roles-all ranks' for female personnel.