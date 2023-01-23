India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine Vagir today. 5 points2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:45 AM IST
- India has been working on bolstering its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy
The Indian Navy will commission the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir today. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will grace the induction ceremony as the Chief Guest.
