The Indian Navy will commission the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir today. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will grace the induction ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The commissioning of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to bolster the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region. Six Submarines are being constructed under Project-75. Four Submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine Vagir is being commissioned today, whilst the sixth and last submarine 'Vagsheer' will also undergo sea trials after launching.

“The state-of-art technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features (such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape etc.) and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons," according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence." The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures," the statement further added.

Fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir: 5 Points

Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations.

Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 Nov 20, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date. Vagir undertook its maiden sea sortie on February 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state of the art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as its propulsion motor.

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned in January 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades.

*With agency inputs