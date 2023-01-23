India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine Vagir today. 5 points

The commissioning of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to bolster the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region. Six Submarines are being constructed under Project-75. Four Submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine Vagir is being commissioned today, whilst the sixth and last submarine 'Vagsheer' will also undergo sea trials after launching.