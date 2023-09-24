India Navy to muscle up as Pak gets Chinese submarines

India Navy to muscle up as Pak gets Chinese submarines3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 07:36 AM IST
MDL is finishing the last of the six Kalvari class submarines and negotiating with Naval Group for three more advanced submarines, while also preparing to export submarines to other countries. The Indian Navy needs more submarines to protect its coastline and deter Pakistan and China.
With Pakistan soon to acquire eight Chinese Yuan class submarines between 2023-2028, pressure has mounted on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) to conclude a deal for building three additional diesel-electric Kalvari class submarines with French Naval Group this year so that its submarine building capacity (currently 11) does not turn idle by the end of the year.