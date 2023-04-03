India nears USD 300 million weapons deal with US

India nears USD 300 million weapons deal with US1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:28 PM IST
India is working to acquire a slew of American weapons for its Navy - including Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes for its MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters. Negotiations are currently underway with the American authorities for the USD 300 million deal.
