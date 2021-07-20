New Delhi: India needs a total of 188 crore covid-19 vaccines for its population of 18 years and above which is estimated at 94 crore, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Bharati Praveen Pawar, minister of state for health, said the number may reduce if in future single-dose vaccines are approved and used. “It is estimated that around 1.87 billion doses will be available between January 2021 to December 2021. In addition, few vaccines under development may also receive approval and may be available for use to vaccinate the eligible population," said Pawar in the reply.

In a separate written reply, Pawar said the price of the covid vaccines for procurement by private hospitals is ₹600 for Covishield and ₹1,200 for Covaxin. In addition, ₹948 is the price declared for Sputnik V, which is presently imported in the country.

The government has fixed a maximum service charge of ₹150 per dose over and above the price of the vaccines for administration at private covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs). The vaccines continue to be provided for free to all eligible beneficiaries at the government CVCs.

Pawar also said that the price of Covid-19 vaccine was fixed after due deliberations with vaccine manufacturers. To incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This is restricted to 25% of their monthly production. For this 25%, vaccine manufacturers charge a higher price. For example, Bharat Biotech has announced a price of ₹1200 per dose for private hospitals.

The manufacturers are free to fix the price of the vaccines for procurement by private hospitals but the same has to be declared in a transparent manner, which has been done by the firms, the minister said.

In response to another question, Pawar said that the Covid vaccines presently available in the country do not have Vaccine Vial Monitors (VVMs). The storage and transportation of the vaccines from the manufacturer to the site of administration is ensured in a temperature-controlled environment at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The VVM is manufactured by a single offshore manufacturer and requires end-point studies at various duration to finalise the type to be used on each vaccine.

In view of the global urgency to use Covid vaccines upon development, the requirement of a very high quantity of VVMs and the limited production capacity, the vaccines are being used without these across the world, the minister said.

A robust cold chain network of around 29,000 cold-chain points, along with insulated or refrigerated vaccine vans, is used to ensure the storage and transport of the vaccines in a temperature-controlled environment. The storage temperature is also being monitored on a real-time basis to ensure that the vaccines are not exposed beyond the recommended storage temperature, she said in the reply.

