India needs 188 crore covid vaccine doses to inoculate 18-plus population

In a written reply, Bharati Praveen Pawar, minister of state for health, said the number may reduce if in future single-dose vaccines are approved and used. “It is estimated that around 1.87 billion doses will be available between January 2021 to December 2021. In addition, few vaccines under development may also receive approval and may be available for use to vaccinate the eligible population," said Pawar in the reply.

