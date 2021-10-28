India’s merchandise exports grew 58% to $198 billion in the first half of FY22. The government has set a target of $400 billion in exports during FY22. The most encouraging feature was the exports of engineering goods which grew at 63.1%. It is the single largest item in India’s merchandise exports basket at $54.5 billion accounting for 27.5% of the exports in value terms. Some of the other items that registered a healthy export growth rate are petroleum products (138.2%), followed by other cereals (132.7%), gems and jewellery (122.1%), man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (86%) and cotton yarn/handloom products (81.3%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}