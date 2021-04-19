NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday urged industry to build a stronger partnership with government to fulfill national development goals including the creation of jobs and also to create a secure national economic base.

Addressing the All India Management Association or AIMA, the minister said that the central assumption of Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self Reliant India was to have “human centric or employment centric growth."

In some plain speaking to the industry against the backdrop of India grappling with a stretched health infrastructure amid a surge in the number of covid-19 cases and shortages of drugs, oxygen supplies besides vaccines, the minister said: “This is a moment to reflect on how do we build deeper strengths capacities which would allow us to face this kind of storms in the future."

India as a country had been too dependent on global supply chains, Jaishankar said Indian businesses were fixated on bottom lines and had not done enough to supply chains at home.

“I hope as a country, as an economy, as an industry all of us take that as a message that we need to build very much stronger and very much deeper at home," he said in response to a question on lessons learnt from the pandemic.

“We need today manufacturing expansion at home, services growth at home, transformed agriculture, most of all a kind of economic mentality that does not say I will look after my bottom lines. I am prepared to integrate supply chains from abroad, I don’t care what happens to my people and smaller enterprises at home," the minister said in a strong message to Indian industry.

“I do think Indian industry owes it to India and Indian people to create supply chains at home," he said.

Taking on critics who had slammed the government for exporting vaccines, Jaishankar said that he was in touch with big countries to persuade them to keep their supply chains of ingredients open to India for the manufacture of vaccines. Against this backdrop, India cannot say that finished goods ie vaccines made in India would not be sent out for common good. One of the vaccines that India was mass producing was developed internationally, the minister pointed out. Currently given the spike in cases at home, India had explained to the world that the country needed vaccines produced at home which was understood, he said.

In the international arena, there were possibilities that the pandemic had opened up for Indian entrepreneurs, Jaishankar said pointing out that India was being recognized as a “good platform for global production."

“I think the world is comfortable seeing more production out of India. We are a market economy and we are an open society. Our mindset is global… by and large the world trusts us. I really think this is the time to step up," Jaishankar added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.