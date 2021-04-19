India needs expansion of manufacturing, services at home: Jaishankar

Taking on critics who had slammed the government for exporting vaccines, Jaishankar said that he was in touch with big countries to persuade them to keep their supply chains of ingredients open to India for the manufacture of vaccines. Against this backdrop, India cannot say that finished goods ie vaccines made in India would not be sent out for common good. One of the vaccines that India was mass producing was developed internationally, the minister pointed out. Currently given the spike in cases at home, India had explained to the world that the country needed vaccines produced at home which was understood, he said.