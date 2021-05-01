OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India needs few weeks' lockdown to break Covid chain, suggests top US expert

Top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci has suggested a lockdown for a few weeks in India as an immediate step to contain the spread of the coronavirus as its deadly second wave shows no signs of ebbing.

Fauci, in an interview to The Indian Express, said another most important thing in the immediate is to get supplies of oxygen, medication, PPEs.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He said looking at the magnitude of the crisis, India should look at putting together a crisis group that would meet and start getting things organised.

Without naming any government, he said one of the things that should have been recognised that "victory was declared maybe too prematurely".

"Well, one of the things you really need to do, to the extent that you can, is shut down temporarily the country, I think is important. If we want to time out and go back to what I said: there is the immediate, the intermediate, and the long range (measures to contain the virus). 

"I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things but also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country," said Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to the Biden administration.

He said when China had a big explosion of coronavirus cases a year ago, they completely shut down.

Fauci said it is not necessary to shut down for six months, but it can be a temporary one to put an end to the cycle of transmission.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Delhi's case positivity rate has remained above 30% over the last few days. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium Premium

Survey finds 60% Delhi residents favour lockdown extension by another two weeks

3 min read . 11:51 AM IST
Wedding MICE, which had shown traction, will get impacted over the next one to two months. Post that also, guest restrictions could impact revenues for hotels in the premium segment, ICRA saidPremium Premium

About 70% of hotels are on negative credit outlook due to pandemic impact: ICRA

2 min read . 11:45 AM IST
A file photo of late actor Rishi Kapoor.Premium Premium

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, child artiste turned Bollywood star

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
A medic prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine Premium Premium

Maharashtra doesn't have enough stock to vaccinate people aged above 45: Deputy CM

2 min read . 11:33 AM IST

So one of the things to be considered is to temporarily shut down, he said.

"Literally, lockdown so that you wind up having less spread. No one likes to lock down the country. Well, that's a problem when you do it for six months," he said.

But just for a few weeks of lockdown could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.

Some states have imposed a lockdown. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lockdown should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

Breaching its all previous records, India on Saturday hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark.

The second wave of the coronavirus has been wreaking havoc, infecting lakhs and killing thousands every day for the past few days. There have been cases where people have died due to lack of medical facilities, including oxygen. In many cases, families have to arrange oxygen for their patients as they are not able to get admission in hospitals.

"I heard from some of the people in the street bringing their mothers and their fathers and their sisters and their brothers searching for oxygen. They seem to think there really was not any organisation, any central organisation," Fauci said.

Underlining that vaccination plays a crucial role in handling the coronavirus situation, Fauci said if India, a country of 1.4 billion people, has fully vaccinated only two per cent of its total population, then it has a very long way to go.

"You've got to get supplies. You've got to make contractual arrangements with the various companies that are out there in the world. There are many companies that now have vaccines. I think you have to negotiate with them to try and get a commitment," he said.

"And also, India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. That's the thing — you should rev up your own capabilities to make vaccines," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout