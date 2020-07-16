The report says PNB has tapped PwC to conduct a probe into the alleged fraud that would help the bank build a case against Nirav Modi. Photo: Reuters

India needs holistic ecosystem to rebuild API manufacturing facilities: PwC India

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST

PTI

Dependence on China for APIs has been an ongoing concern for the Indian pharma industry. Around 50% of the critical APIs are being imported and almost all the imports are from China, PwC India said