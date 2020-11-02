India needs more testing to control Covid pandemic: Health experts

“The pandemic looks like slowing down but the data sets from states may vary. Testing infrastructure may be scanty. In the country the proportion of rapid tests being done is increasing, and not all persons with symptoms but rapid test negative are being tested with RT-PCR. We are still not testing enough," Lalit Kant, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “The number of tests per positive person is a sensitive indicator. The figure for India during last month hovers between 12 and 16. This is a small number. At the minimum this should be in 30s. This indicates that we are testing mainly high-risk groups," he said.