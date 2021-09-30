NEW DELHI : India needs technology-driven growth and enterprises need to have ethics ingrained in them, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Thursday.

Technology-led growth will be where India will be most distinctive and different from the rest of the world, Subramanian said, adding that the government was giving a major push to creating digital infrastructure as a public good. Subramanian also said that ethical wealth creation was important for India. India’s cultural values prescribed the maxim, ‘do good, make profit,’ the chief economic advisor said.

If you want to be a long-term player and make impact, then short termism and shot cuts are not the way, Subramanian told industry leaders at the Global FinTech Fest, a conference organised by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI).

Subramanian emphasised on the need to invest and use data- intensive modelling among banks and financial institutions not just for retail lending but also to widen the scope to include SME lending, corporate lending and large ticket lending, said a statement from IAMAI. He urged banks and financial institutions either to build these data-analytical model themselves or join hands with FinTech companies to provide credit to the retail sector.

In a separate event, Subramanian said this decade will be India's decade of inclusive growth during which it will clock over 7% annual growth on the back of strong economic fundamentals.

"On average, I expect growth to be greater than 7% in this decade for India," Subramanian said at a virtual event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday, PTI reported.

During the current fiscal, he said, growth would be in double-digits and it could moderate to 6.5 – 7% in the next financial year, the report said.

