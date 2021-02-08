The farmers' protest against the government's newly-enacted farm laws has gone international. Tweets by renowned pop-star Rihanna and Swedish climate-activist Greta Thunberg favouring the agitating farmers have stirred up a hornet's nest with the opposition parties calling it a hit at India's reputation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, played on the term "Foreign Direct Investment or FDI".

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

"There is also a new FDI which is seen today, that is foreign destructive ideology we need to be aware of this," PM Modi said.

The PM said that India needs to be cautioned against deleterious influences from abroad that he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology".

PM Modi used the term in the context of the ongoing farmers' protest in the country that has, of late, received support from several global celebrities.

#WATCH LIVE: PM Modi replies in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.(Source: Rajya Sabha TV) https://t.co/FkIpRmd9kN — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

PM Modi also said, "In the last few years, we have witnessed a new category of protesters, 'Andolan jeevi', who one can witness in every agitation. We need to protect this country from these Andolan Jeevi, who are actually 'parjeevi'. They don't have their own strength, but they join all agitations."

The Prime Minister said the entire country was proud of the Sikh community, which is now mostly leading the farmers' protest.

"This country is proud of Sikhs," Modi said, referring to the community that mostly been at the vanguard of the protest. "What have the Sikhs not done for the nation?"

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extend support to farmers' protest

The ongoing confrontation between the Centre and the farmers over the farm laws has in recent days garnered attention abroad, with even the United Nations stating the need for peaceful negotiations and emphasising the farmers' right to protest.

While tweets posted by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg gave a boost of confidence to the farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital for more than two months, they also provided fuel to the already sizzling fire between the Central Government and the Opposition over the agricultural laws.

Taking to Twitter, Rihanna posted her tweet with "#FarmersProtest" to say, "Why aren't we talking about this?!". Hours after her tweet went viral, Greta Thunberg also posted tweets supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi's borders.

Tens of thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have camped at Delhi's borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of the farm laws that the government claims will reform the sector. However, the farmers feel that the agri laws will lead to a disadvantageous position.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via