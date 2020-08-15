India needs to be self-reliant for global good: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said becoming self-reliant for a large country like India is inevitable for its own prosperity and global good and the country needs to strengthen itself to contribute more to the world economy.

Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of India, Modi said the world has expectations from India and to meet those expectations it needs to make itself capable and prepare for it. “Today the world is inter-connected and inter-dependent. It is need of the hour that in world economy, the contribution of a large country like India should increase. It is our duty for global prosperity and if India were to increase its contribution, it has to become empowered, self-reliant. We have to make ourselves capable for global good," Modi said.

He said India needs to see that it makes products that are appreciated all over the world. “When we talk about self-reliance, we don’t mean only to reduce imports," he added.

The prime minister said India cannot keep exporting raw materials and importing finished goods in return. “We have enough natural resources. It is time we make value addition in such natural resources. We add value in our human resources and take it into new heights. Till when we will be exporting raw materials to rest of the world and importing finished goods? That’s why we need to become self-reliant. We also need value addition in our agriculture," he added.

Calling for making “Local for Vocal" India’s life mantra, Modi said import of certain goods kill skillsets available in India. “We need to save and encourage those human resources. We have to focus on skill development for self-reliance. If we don’t praise our own local produces, then it will not get opportunity to become better and it will not get encouraged. When we are moving towards 75th years of independence, vocal for local should be our life mantra and together we encourage that capability," he added.

