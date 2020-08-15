India needs to be self-reliant for global good: PM Modi

Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of India, Modi said the world has expectations from India and to meet those expectations it needs to make itself capable and prepare for it. “Today the world is inter-connected and inter-dependent. It is need of the hour that in world economy, the contribution of a large country like India should increase. It is our duty for global prosperity and if India were to increase its contribution, it has to become empowered, self-reliant. We have to make ourselves capable for global good," Modi said.