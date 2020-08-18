New Delhi: As India is working on strategies to make a covid-19 vaccine available as soon as possible, the country would also need to assess the optimal level of immunization, epidemiologists have said.

Scientists have argued that the herd immunity threshold may vary across states and even in communities within states. Herd immunity can either be achieved by vaccination or naturally occurring infection. Even though India has already over 2 million people recovered from the highly infectious disease, there is no scientific information available if antibodies are providing any immunity.

Globally, the scientists had been saying that 60-70% of the population needs to have herd immunity to push back the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, several studies have claimed that any region can achieve herd immunity against covid-19 with fewer people than previously estimated.

For instance, a study conducted by mathematicians from the University of Nottingham and University of Stockholm published in the journal Science said that the threshold percentage of population who need to be infected for the chain of transmission to be broken was 43% and not 60%, as thought earlier.

In the study model, scientists categorized people into separate groups reflecting their age and social activity levels.

Scientists in India have also suggested that the government should look at disease transmission calculations of states to chalk out vaccination plans across states for effective control of the disease.

Herd immunity is calculated from the reproductive number or R0. It is the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual. This means R0 is a measure of virus transmission, or the number of persons each infected person will infect on an average.

“R0 would differ from population to population. Two factors are critical to determine R0. One, the infectiousness period—do people with symptoms have a short period or asymptomatic have a long one, how much virus are they shedding," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Two, what is the mixing behaviour of people or the number of people with whom they come in contact. As both of these vary from culture to culture, populations to population, so it is natural that the R0 will not be same in all situations," he said.

Kant said however, in all likelihood, all high-risk populations would be provided vaccine but R0 gives a clue to level of coverage required to give protection.

Considering the H1N1 infection in India, the whole population was susceptible to the virus without any immunity against it. Gradually, about 40% of the population got immunity either by vaccinations and natural immunity after infection and the disease was controlled.

“There is the natural course of epidemics. The virus finds susceptible persons, transmits from one to another and keeps transmitting till its find immunity in the population reaching a particular level. At this point, the virus cannot find a new susceptible host easily," explained Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist and former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Despite India crossing over 2.7 million covid-19 cases, the government has been maintaining that the country is not under a community transmission stage.

Community medicine experts have said that community transmission may prove catastrophic for India.

“Herd immunity is indirect protection from a contagious infectious disease of a population through vaccination or through immunity developed from a previous infection. While isolation and quarantine open doors to reinfection, herd immunity offers protection in the long run," Dr Suneela Garg, director professor, department of community Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College.

“However, community transmission in a country like India may prove to be catastrophic and reinfection will prove to be a major factor preventing herd immunity," she said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated