India needs to fill the void left behind by Chinese apps: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications in view of privacy and security concerns. This step by the government came days after the country faced off against Chinese personnel in Galwan valley, Ladakh. Soon after the apps were removed from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, many Indian alternatives to these apps started gaining prominence.

Now the union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the country’s need to build applications to fill the void left behind by some of the wildly popular Chinese applications. During the Thakur Prasad Memorial Lecture, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad stated, “If we have banned few mobile applications on the grounds of national security, then we are also encouraging Indian application developers to build mobile applications."

Currently, apps like Trell, Chingari and Mitron have tried to fill in the shoes of popular short video application, TikTok. Even some states in the country are trying to rise up to the occasion and provide important software services that were earlier fulfilled by Chinese apps. Recently, West Bengal government launched an app called Self Scan in order to replace document scanning application, CamScanner.

Earlier this week, we reported that the Chinese companies behind these banned applications have been asked by India to answer 77 questions about their apps that have been banned by New Delhi, including whether they censored content, worked on behalf of foreign governments or lobbied influencers.

According to the report, India's Information Technology Ministry has given the companies three weeks to respond to the questionnaire, which has been seen by Reuters, and said unspecified follow-up action would be taken.

