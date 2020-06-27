India needs to find its sweet spot in a changed world: Jayant Sinha

Sinha explained that China’s investments in India gives it a leverage to influence India in other areas. “That is what China has been doing by investing in many of our unicorns and our start-ups by bringing in foreign direct investments into India. That gives (China) a leverage in your trade discussions. And of course, the fifth area is national security. Military and trade relations are also interlinked. You have to play carefully to be at the sweet spot with your partners," he said.