India needs to grab opportunities in global supply chains: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India needs to quickly react to geo-political developments to grab the opportunities emerging from shifts occurring in global supply chains.

“When we are moving in mission mode to make local the global, we have to quickly react on all geo-political developments. A robust mechanism is needed to fulfil any sudden spurt in demand for global supply chains. The need of the hour is better coordination among External Affairs ministry, Commerce and Industry Ministry and industry organizations. I appeal to you to suggest measures how we can build a mechanism to quickly respond to global transformations," Modi said speaking at an event organized by industry lobby Assocham without naming China.

Modi said for building a self-reliant India, government is putting special emphasis on manufacturing. “To encourage manufacturing, we have been constantly adopting reforms. For the first time more than 10 sectors have been brought into the ambit of efficiency and productivity based incentives," he added.

Prime Minister said private sector needs to substantially increase its allocations for research and development (R&D). “More investment in R&D is badly needed in India. In countries like the US, private sector invests 70% of R&D, in India the same percentage is contributed by the public sector. A major portion of it is in IT, pharma and transport sector. The need of the hour is to raise private sector participation in R&D. Each small and large company should fix a certain amount for investment in R&D in sectors like agriculture, defence, space, energy, construction," he said.

Modi said Indian companies need to adopt the best practices of the world from corporate governance to profit sharing. “If we make our approach purpose-oriented along with the profit-centric approach, then more integration with the society will be possible," he added.

