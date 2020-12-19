India needs to grab opportunities in global supply chains: PM Modi

Prime Minister said private sector needs to substantially increase its allocations for research and development (R&D). “More investment in R&D is badly needed in India. In countries like the US, private sector invests 70% of R&D, in India the same percentage is contributed by the public sector. A major portion of it is in IT, pharma and transport sector. The need of the hour is to raise private sector participation in R&D. Each small and large company should fix a certain amount for investment in R&D in sectors like agriculture, defence, space, energy, construction," he said.