India needs to growth at 8%, say MPC members who voted for rate cut
Summary
- Ashima Goyal joined Jayanth Varma at the last MPC meeting to seek lower interest rates and a change in monetary policy stance to neutral. Both believe that otherwise, growth will take a hit.
Mumbai: The two monetary policy committee (MPC) members who voted to cut interest rates and change monetary policy stance at its last meeting believe the Indian economy needs to grow at joined its potential growth of 8%, as inflation continues to approach the target of 4%. The MPC had voted to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time in its June meeting.