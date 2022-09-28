India needs to invest $10 billion in lithium-ion batteries for EV by 20302 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 05:45 PM IST
India needs to invest $10 billion to meet domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by 2030
India needs to invest $10 billion to meet domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by 2030
Listen to this article
Currently, India caters to 70% of its demand for lithium-ion batteries through imports, mainly from China and Hongkong, but a report by management consulting firm Arthur D Little informs that India needs to invest about $10 billion to boost cell manufacturing and raw material refining in order to meet its domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by 2030.