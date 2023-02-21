India needs to invest ₹33,750 cr on lithium-ion battery production plants: Report
The country requires up to 903 GWh of energy storage to decarbonise its mobility and power sectors by 2030, and lithium-ion batteries will meet the majority of this demand
New Delhi: India needs investments worth up to ₹33,750 crore ($ 4.5 billion) to achieve the government PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants, according to an independent study released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).
