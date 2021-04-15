India needs to learn from the Suez crisis

NEW DELHI : It took the six-day blockage of the Suez Canal to remind us how dependent India is on free passage through the canal and the Red Sea. While the 400-metre-long container ship, MV Ever Given—which ran aground into the east bank of the Suez Canal on 23 March and blocked all movement till it was released on 29 March—is now in Egyptian custody, the saga has sent out economic and strategic alarm bells.