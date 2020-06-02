India needs to open up to benefit from post-virus global demand: Jeffrey Sachs

Mumbai: The Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to reverse the trend of globalization and India needs to open up its markets further to benefit from the post covid global demand, feel economists.

"The world economy, the world society does better with openness, with trade, with flow of capital, flow of ideas and movement of people. This epidemic doesn't change that fundamental point," said Jeffrey Sachs, American economist, liberal, academic, public policy analyst and former director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University. He was speaking at CII Annual Session 2020.

He added that if the pandemic leads to a closure of the world then the costs would be far greater than the direct costs of the epidemic.

"That fact that countries took steps to stop the movement of people when the virus was spreading is different from stopping globalization" said Sachs.

Going forward, India will be central to globalisation, economists feel.

"If India plays it right it can do what China did but for that India needs to go back to being an open market as in the early 2000s. India should work towards creating a market where MNCs have free access to resources if they want to run businesses from India for global markets," said Arvind Panagariya, Indian-American economist and a professor of economics at Columbia University, who served as first vice-chairman of the government of India think-tank NITI Aayog between January 2015 and August 2017.

Panagariya said that India can gain over China in labour intensive industries as rising wages have been making companies move out of China.

"Today we are wanting a lot of MNCs to come to our shores as wages have increased in China, at least in sectors which are important for India, which are the labour intensive sectors - apparel, footwear, furniture, assembly activities. We have 44% of our working population in agriculture and we need to move a lot of these out of agriculture and into manufacturing and services," he said.

However, these people will not go into industries such as IT or pharma, they require jobs in which they can be trained in a short period of time, said Panagariya. "That's the market for us to take over, the apparel, footwear and furniture industries," he added.

Panagariya said that for India to make meaningful gains in these industries it needs to be part of significant trade organisations.

“That's where RCEP becomes a key. It is important for India to be a part of global trade deals. I understand that the deal that was offered wasn’t very good but we need to stay engaged and bring this to conclusion," he said.

The RCEP or Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a proposed free trade agreement between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their free trade agreement partners such as China, Japan and Australia.

Panagariya also suggested that India focus on replicating a model similar to that of Shenzhen in China. This would be different from SEZs as these would create autonomous employment zones governed by independent labour and land policies, he noted. "But this requires the centre to guide the states effectively," noted Panagariya.

While recent weeks have seen rising tensions between neighbours India and China, Sachs said that in a world which will increasingly become a multipolar one, it is essential that India has a stable relationship with China.

“All countries should abide by common standards of the UN charter and international trade organizations. It shouldn’t be done through leader visits and headline accusations between two nuclear superpowers. It should be based on international trade principles and regional comprehensive trade agreements across sectors. US wants to engulf India in anti-China arguments which is not advisable for neighbours," said Sachs.

Sachs added that it is essential for India to focus on public health and remain in control of the Covid-19 outbreak.

