India needs to open up to benefit from post-virus global demand: Jeffrey Sachs

"If India plays it right it can do what China did but for that India needs to go back to being an open market as in the early 2000s. India should work towards creating a market where MNCs have free access to resources if they want to run businesses from India for global markets," said Arvind Panagariya, Indian-American economist and a professor of economics at Columbia University, who served as first vice-chairman of the government of India think-tank NITI Aayog between January 2015 and August 2017.