India needs to reduce import dependency of textile machinery: Piyush Goyal

Goyal expressed hope that a modern and upgraded textile machinery ecosystem would have a cascading impact on unorganized Indian textile industry. “This would set the momentum for continuous advancement and innovation, resulting into ever-evolving and enhancing competitive capabilities along the value chain. The machinery manufacturing facility would change the inertia of the status quo, augment the dynamics along value chain and enhance the domestic consumption and further boost the export of higher value goods while gradually reducing the import dependency. For this it is important to synergize the efforts of (various) arms of the government (such as) ministry of textiles, ministry of heavy industries, digital innovation/adaptation possibilities in our quest of increasing efficiencies by reducing costs across manufacturing value chain," he said.