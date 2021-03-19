India must lower tariffs, says Arvind Panagariya

“Rather than raise tariffs, India must lower them. It must return to its previous ambition of bringing tariffs down to levels prevailing in member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean). The simple fact we must keep in mind is that when we expand imports in the wake of trade liberalization, we also expand exports to pay for the extra imports. As import and export expansion proceeds, we replace low-paid jobs in small import-competing firms by better-paid jobs in export-oriented firms," Panagariya said while delivering Exim Bank’s annual lecture titled “India’s Trade Policy: The Past, Present and Future".

