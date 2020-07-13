India needs to scale up welfare spending sharply: Niti Aayog-IMF study

Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of Niti Aayog said in his message, which is part of the report, that a ten-year period was a compact time frame for implementing sea changes across sectors for a nation and that India did not have the luxury of time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to plans and timelines. Therefore, we have every reason to double or triple our efforts for achieving the targets of the Agenda 2030," said Kumar.