India, Nepal launch construction of third Integrated Check Post

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal have launched the construction of the third Integrated Check Post (ICP) between the two countries at Nepalgunj.

The ground breaking ceremony was held on Thursday with Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry representing India and and Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Minister for Urban Development representing Nepal, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The government of Nepal has handed over unencumbered 90.80 bigha (61.50 Hectares) of land at Nepalgunj (adjacent to the border) 25 September along with 24.36 bigha of land for the approach road, the person said. The ICP is expected to come up in 24 at an estimated cost of ₹192.54 crores.

India and Nepal share a border that is about 1,850 kilometres long and characterized by the free movement of people — seen as a unique feature between the two countries.

India has traditionally been Nepal’s largest trading partner. Presently, over 65% of Nepal’s trade is with India with over 65% of Nepal’s exports sent to India.

​Realising the constraints of existing facilities and its impact on traffic and regulatory processes India and Nepal in August 2005, agreed to develop ‘Integrated Check-Posts’ by establishing systematically planned, properly inter-connected and efficiently managed border check-posts at the authorized border crossing points between the two countries.

In August 2009, the construction of the first Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj and Biratnagar in Nepal were green lighted with Government of India funding through the Indian Foriegn Ministry. hese ICP facilities at Birgunj and Biratnagar (with Bihar border) which are now operational were jointly inaugurated by Prime Ministers of India and Nepal on 7 April 2018 and 21 January 2020 respectively through video conferencing.

On the Indian side, the Land Port Authority (LPAI), which is under MInistry of Home Affairs, has created ICP facilities at Raxaul and Jogbani and they are operational.

Besides Nepalgunj, under Phase Two of the ICP construction programme, a fourth ICP is also to come up at Bhairahawa. India is also constructing similar facilities on the Indian side in Uttar Pradesh at Rupaidiha and Sunauli respectively.

