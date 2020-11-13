India, Nepal launch construction of third Integrated Check Post

In August 2009, the construction of the first Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj and Biratnagar in Nepal were green lighted with Government of India funding through the Indian Foriegn Ministry. hese ICP facilities at Birgunj and Biratnagar (with Bihar border) which are now operational were jointly inaugurated by Prime Ministers of India and Nepal on 7 April 2018 and 21 January 2020 respectively through video conferencing.