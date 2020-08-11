NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said a meeting between Indian ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Kwatra and Nepalese Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi next week is aimed at reviewing ongoing bilateral economic and development projects and is not to be seen as a ice breaker between the two countries.

The clarification from a person familiar with the development in New Delhi came after a report in the Kathmandu Post on Tuesday which said that meeting of the so called Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism is possibly the first step towards easing tense ties between the two countries triggered by a boundary dispute in May.

“We don’t have alternatives to talks," said Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali was quoted as telling the paper. “We can’t hold our entire ties hostage to the differences over the boundary issue," he said.

According to the person familiar with the matter cited above the meeting of the oversight mechanism is part of “regular interaction" between the two countries. It was set up in 2016 to “review ongoing bilateral economic and development projects and meets on a periodic basis," the person said.

Ties between India and Nepal have frayed since Kathmandu published a new map of the country with three areas that India says lies within its boundaries, shown as part of Nepal. The new map was approved by the Nepalese parliament in June. Nepalese leaders and officials also said that they had sought talks with India to resolve the matter but New Delhi did not respond to Kathmandu’s outreach. The new map by Nepal followed India last year releasing a new map that showed Kalapani – claimed by Nepal as part of its territory – as Indian territory.

“For the time being, the boundary issues can be isolated. But sooner or later, we have to resolve them,"Gyawali was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. “Differences over one issue should not overshadow our entire bilateral relations. We have to move on. We believe in constructive engagement, and the upcoming meeting is just one positive step towards that end," he said.

“We are confident that our partnership with India will move towards a positive direction," Gyawali added.

