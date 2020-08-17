India, Nepal to speed up implementation of projects in Himalayan nation

The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Nepal in September 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion in time.Since Oli’s return to power in February 2018, India has taken steps to ensure quick execution and handover of development projects including a petroleum pipeline between the two countries. This has been with the aim of maintaining India’s position as a key development partner of Nepal as opposed to China.