India never accepted unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: MEA on China's assertion

NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: A fresh dispute erupted between India and China on Tuesday after Beijing said it recognized a Line of Actual Control (LAC) proposed in 1959 with New Delhi rejecting it as a unilaterally defined boundary it had never accepted.

The new move by China to bring in the 1959 LAC as the boundary it recognizes between India and China could impact an uneasy calm in place since between the two hostile neighbours after a meeting on 10 September between the foreign ministers of the two nations in Moscow. Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria described the current situation as “no war no peace" at an aerospace seminar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India’s response was in reaction to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry – reported by the Hindustan Times on Tuesday -- saying that Beijing stood by the LAC proposed by premier Zhou Enlai to then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter in 1959.

“India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC). This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Several bilateral agreements signed by the two countries from 1993 to 2005 have “committed" India and China to clarify and confirm the LAC to “reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC," he said. “Therefore, the insistence now of the Chinese side that there is only one LAC is contrary to the solemn commitments made by China in these agreements," Srivastava said.

He also pointed a finger at China for a lack of progress in clarifying and confirming the boundary.

“In fact, the two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003, but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue it," Srivastava said.

He also referred to an apparent contradiction in the Chinese position which was now talking of abiding by the LAC of 1959 while Beijing had previously said that the ongoing border standoff should be resolved on the basis of existing agreements.

“In the last few months, the Chinese side has repeatedly affirmed that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries," Srivastava said. This position was reaffirmed as recently as 10 September when Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of an international conference in Moscow, Srivastava said.

The source of the current tensions was Chinese attempts to transgress the LAC and unilaterally alter the existing status quo, as the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated in parliament, he said.

“We therefore expect that the Chinese side will sincerely and faithfully abide by all agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC," Srivastava said.

Analysts say the latest Chinese move is a “diversionary tactic" aimed keeping New Delhi off balance. “The Chinese aim is to see if India will wilt under pressure which so far hasn’t happened," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University pointing to a less than favourable economic situation and mounting cases of covid-19 at home. Both sides had agreed in the past to arrive at a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary issue, Kondapalli said adding that the 1959 boundary was not acceptable to India. If India were to accept it, China would have to move back from areas in it had come into in Ladakh because the current intrusions were in violation of Beijing’s own 1959 claim line in areas like Depsang plains, he said.

Bilateral ties between India and China have plunged to an all time low since India detected multiple intrusions by Chinese troops in Ladakh in May. A violent clash in June resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops. Both countries have mobilised tens of thousands of troops – some estimates say 50,000 each – and they are set to take the mobilization into the harsh winter.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that it does not recognise the “illegally" constituted union territory of Ladakh and added that Beijing was opposed to India building military infrastructure in the border areas.

