India never accepted unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: MEA on China's assertion

Analysts say the latest Chinese move is a “diversionary tactic" aimed keeping New Delhi off balance. “The Chinese aim is to see if India will wilt under pressure which so far hasn’t happened," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University pointing to a less than favourable economic situation and mounting cases of covid-19 at home. Both sides had agreed in the past to arrive at a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary issue, Kondapalli said adding that the 1959 boundary was not acceptable to India. If India were to accept it, China would have to move back from areas in it had come into in Ladakh because the current intrusions were in violation of Beijing’s own 1959 claim line in areas like Depsang plains, he said.