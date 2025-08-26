India never attacked any country first, believes in appropriate response when security threatened: Rajnath Singh

While presiding over the ceremony of Indian Navy commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on 26 August sent out a bold message to India's enemies, saying that India never attacked any country first but if its security is threatened, an appropriate response is given.

"India never believes in exhibiting strength; never attacked any country first. When our security is threatened, we know how to give appropriate response,” Singh said.

He added that commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a “proof of our vision and commitment and dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bharat", noting, "Indian Navy not only guards coastal areas, but also keeps peace and prosperity in Indian ocean region. With both INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri commissioned, Indian Navy’s strengths enhanced."

Singh further said, “The geo-strategic situation here is such that it also has the ability to directly influence our economic development. Our energy requirements, oil, natural gas, all depend on the security of this region to a great extent. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not only limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of our national economic security.”

Indian Navy commissions INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri This marks the first time that two frontline surface combatants, built at separate shipyards, have been commissioned simultaneously, highlighting the increasing strategic significance of India’s eastern seaboard.

Udaygiri and Himgiri were indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), with Udaygiri notably being the 100th ship crafted by the WDB, representing a major milestone in 50 years of indigenous warship development, PTI reported.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these ships feature major advancements in design, stealth, weapons, and sensor technologies, and are fully equipped to carry out a wide range of maritime operations in open-ocean or “Blue Water” environments.

Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, Udaygiri and Himgiri reflect India’s expanding expertise in warship construction and the effective coordination between its top defence shipyards.

Himgiri is the first P17A vessel constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

This comes amid increasing maritime significance of India’s eastern seaboard. The two frigates will be inducted into the Eastern Fleet, enhancing India's capability to protect its maritime interests throughout the Indian Ocean Region, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.