India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership

“India will need to train at least 10,000 engineers each year in chip fabrication and semiconductor engineering, in order to become a successful and viable economy for the world’s biggest chipmakers to consider this economy. India is at an advantageous position against the US in terms of availability of talent, and the Centre’s concerted ‘mission’ can make India’s journey easier. But it will take at least 10-15 years for the semiconductor economy to become meaningful and substantial," Chang said.