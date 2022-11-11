‘India no. 1 priority…waiting time for US visas may reduce by 2023': Official

The waiting period for US visas is likely to move towards further normalcy by mid-2023, a senior US embassy official told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The official said that they have a priority in reducing the waiting time for non-immigrant work visas such as the H and L categories, including the coveted H-1B visas, B-1 business visas, B-2 tourism visas, and visas for crews of shipping companies and airlines. The effort will be on reducing the wait times as much as possible and moving towards greater normalcy by June-July 2023, he said.

