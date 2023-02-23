India no more world’s sixth-largest equity market: What happened?

After outperforming global equities last year, the UK’s FTSE 350 Index — which comprises stocks in the FTSE 100 and the domestically focused FTSE 250 — has gained 5.9% so far this year, outpacing a 4.7% increase in the MSCI All-Country World Index. That’s partly been driven by record highs for the blue-chip FTSE 100, which topped 8,000 points for the first time last week as its dominance by internationally-focused companies helps the benchmark benefit from weaker sterling.