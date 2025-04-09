India clears ₹63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France — Key questions answered

India has cleared a “mega deal” for sale of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft from France, ANI reported on April 9, citing sources in the government. The deal, worth over ₹63,000 crore, is expected to be signed soon, they added.

The Indian Navy will get 22 of the 26 single-seater and four twin-seater aircraft as part of the deal, the sources told ANI.

India's ‘Largest-ever’ Fighter Jet Deal Cleared! The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on April 9 approved India's “largest-ever” fighter jet deal, for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft.

Besides the 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets, the government-to-government deal also includes a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations, according to the report.

It added that the Rafale aircraft are expected to boost the Indian Navy's aerial capabilities. While the existing MiG-29Ks will continue to operate from INS Vikramaditya, the added Rafale jets and plans for indigenous fifth-generation fighter jets uder development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will boost overall airpower, it added.

The upcoming twin-engine deck-based fighter aircraft is likely to be the naval counterpart of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the Aeronautical Development Agency.