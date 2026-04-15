Can India’s ₹11 trillion non-profit economy reach the places that need it most?

India’s vast non-profit sector is key to driving change at the grassroots, yet little is known about its workings: from the number of organizations to the amount of funding being pumped through them and their key areas of operations.
India’s vast non-profit sector is key to driving change at the grassroots, yet little is known about its workings: from the number of organizations to the amount of funding being pumped through them and their key areas of operations.
A new study, exclusively shared with Mint by non-profit organization Impactica.org, which is building a digital infrastructure for the sector, tries to answer some of these questions.
A new study, exclusively shared with Mint by non-profit organization Impactica.org, which is building a digital infrastructure for the sector, tries to answer some of these questions.
The study shows that while the sector is growing in size, it struggles with concentrated operations, with funding largely restricted to the richer states. Though non-profit organizations do have a sizeable presence in some aspirational districts, several others are left underserved. Mint explores the details.
The big picture
India’s not-for-profit sector has expanded considerably over the years. According to the report, the country had about 369,505 registered non-profits as of June 2025, divided into 14 categories such as educational institutions, charitable hospitals, on-ground NGOs, incubators, government missions, and religious organisations. The number would be much higher if smaller and unregistered entities were also taken into account.
According to Budget documents, 262,210 charitable organizations in India filed income tax returns for the 2023-24 fiscal year, reporting a combined expenditure of ₹11.3 trillion on charitable and religious activities. This accounted for 3.78% of India’s GDP, up from 1.95% in FY18, but down from the recent peak of 3.92% in FY20. While charitable activity remains strong compared to the pre-pandemic period, India’s non-profit economy remains smaller than those of advanced economies such as the US, Australia and Canada, where they account for 7-15% of GDP.
Upstarts dominate
While the country’s non-profit economy has been expanding, a closer look at the funding patterns shows varying trends across different institutional clusters among the categories that had consistent data for at least the past four years.
New-age non-profit organizations (NPOs), such as technology incubators that cater to the evolving needs of the economy, have seen strong and consistent growth in funds deployed. The report analysed expenditure patterns for 50 incubators supported by the Department of Science and Technology, which showed that funds deployed have grown at a compound annual rate of 17% between FY21 and FY24.
Traditional NGOs focused on last-mile delivery of development initiatives saw a more inconsistent performance, with spending reaching a relative plateau and growing at a modest CAGR of just 6% in recent years. An earlier analysis by Mint in 2023 showed India’s NGOs were in poor financial health, with little money left over after expenditures.
Regional funding skew
A major downside of India’s non-profit ecosystem is geographical concentration, with a handful of states accounting for a disproportionate share of organizations. Five states—Maharashtra (16.6%), Tamil Nadu (12.7%), Gujarat (11.3%), Uttar Pradesh (8.7%), and Karnataka (7.2%)—collectively account for nearly 60% of registrations by non-profit organisations, according to the report. Major underdeveloped states such as Bihar (2%), Jharkhand (1.1%), and Odisha (1.7%), where such non-profit action is needed, account for a minuscule share of registrations.
While many NPOs do have operations across India, the trend indicates that philanthropy often flows to regions where established organisations and support networks already exist. “Severely limited NPO numbers and absorptive capacity in NPO deserts create a structural constraint—without local partners, philanthropy cannot reach where it is most needed,” the report noted, adding that there was a need to align funding closely with need rather than convenience.
Serving the underserved
While the overall picture looks grim, there are silver linings in some aspirational districts. In 2018, Niti Aayog launched the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), which identified the 112 most underdeveloped districts across 25 states. Of the 112 aspirational districts, 106 have at least one active non-profit. Jharkhand has the highest number of aspirational districts at 19, where 84.5% of NPOs in the state are located.
Bihar, with 13 aspirational districts, has 27% of the state’s NPOs, and Odisha, with 10 districts, has 17.4%. However, the overall picture is far from encouraging. Aspirational districts only account for 5% of total non-profit registrations, with roughly one non-profit for every 14,000 people, compared with the national average of one for every 4,000 people, according to the report. “These aspirational districts lack grant makers, capacity building hubs, and monitoring and evaluation networks, making it hard for new NPOs to emerge or endure,” the report said.
Young and restless
An interesting aspect of India’s non-profit ecosystem is that it is dominated by relatively young entities, suggesting there is plenty of room for growth and dynamism. An analysis of 130,650 (35%) of the 369,505 registered NPOs for which the year of registration is available shows that a large majority were established only in recent decades.
Nearly 60% of these NPOs are less than 15 years old, showing that the sector has expanded rapidly in the past decade and a half. In contrast, organizations with over 50 years of history represent only a small fraction of the sector, with 4.4% in the 50-75 year bracket and an even smaller portion exceeding 75 years, collectively totalling 6,500 non-profits. As philanthropic capital increases, the report suggests, the number of organisations is likely to grow further, especially if barriers to engagement and giving are lowered.