India, Norway sign five key agreements in science and innovation during PM Narendra Modi's visit

India and Norway deepened their strategic science and innovation partnership through new bilateral agreements during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country. The two countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of clean energy, offshore wind, sustainability, geosciences, and academic collaboration.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, signed five key agreements in Norway on May 18.

India, Norway strengthen cooperation N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, led the Indian delegation alongside senior representatives from various Norwegian research, academic, and industrial organizations. The collaborations aim to expand bilateral linkages in research, innovation, and technology development while promoting institutional partnerships, startup engagement, and sustainable growth initiatives.

Under these initiatives, DSIR/CSIR and the Research Council of Norway (RCN) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, this specific agreement "seeks to promote cooperation in research, technology development, innovation and capacity building." The framework outlines plans for joint workshops, collaborative R&D projects, and exchange visits focusing on global challenges, climate, clean energy, oceans, and health.

Advertisement

Furthermore, CSIR finalized a Collaboration Agreement (2026-2029) with Stiftelsen SINTEF, an independent research organization in Norway. This agreement operates under an existing 2014 MoU framework.

The Ministry of Science & Technology noted that "the collaboration focuses on circularity and sustainability transition through joint research and innovation programmes in areas such as bio-based processes and materials, innovation hubs, ocean energy, including offshore wind and hybrid systems, carbon capture, storage and utilization, and waste valorization."

A separate Project Specific Collaboration Agreement on Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind Energy was established between SINTEF institutions and multiple CSIR institutes, including the Structural Engineering Research Centre, National Aerospace Laboratories, National Institute of Oceanography, and the Fourth Paradigm Institute. This project involves a CSIR funding support of approximately ₹341 lakh.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Science & Technology stated that "the collaboration aims to strengthen India's capacity in offshore renewable energy technologies and contribute to national renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals."

Additionally, CSIR, the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) signed a Joint Declaration of Intent titled "Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation for the Green Shift."

The Ministry of Science & Technology stated that "the declaration focuses on sustainability, circular economy, ocean science and technology, healthcare, and civil and infrastructure engineering technologies."

In the field of geosciences, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) signed a five-year MoU with Emerald Geomodelling. The Ministry of Science & Technology detailed that the pact aims "to establish scientific and business collaboration for geoscience-based solutions for large infrastructure projects in India." These combined agreements mark a new milestone in India-Norway science and technology cooperation.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi conferred Norway's highest civilian honour during his Oslo visit

Modi's visit to Norway PM Modi said that India and Norway have elevated their bilateral ties to a "green strategic partnership".

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised the discussions as "fruitful conversations" and highlighted cooperation in clean and sustainable sectors as a major outcome of the meeting.

"One of the most important highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a green strategic partnership, which will strengthen cooperation within clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy and green shipping, as well as several other areas," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways India and Norway have upgraded their partnership to focus on green initiatives, enhancing cooperation in clean energy and sustainability.

Five significant agreements were signed, targeting research collaboration, technology development, and capacity building in various fields.

The partnerships aim to address global challenges, particularly in climate change, clean energy, and ocean sustainability.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.