PM Modi to Putin: India isn’t neutral, stands firmly for peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is not neutral and stands on the side of peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In his televised opening remarks at the India-Russia annual summit talks here at Hyderabad House, Modi stated that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India is on the side of peace. We always support peace. We support a peaceful solution to the conflict,” Modi said before the start of the meeting.

On his part, Putin said Russia is working on a peaceful solution to the conflict. Putin told PM Modi that he was grateful for the attention India was paying to peace efforts on Ukraine. Russia and India have relations in the military sphere, as well as in space development, artificial intelligence, and other areas, Putin said.

"We plan to move forward in all these areas," he added.

Putin arrived on Thursday for his first visit to India since 2021, at a time when New Delhi is negotiating with the US to ease punitive tariffs linked to its purchases of discounted Russian oil.

The 23rd annual summit takes place amid heightened scrutiny from the US and Europe over India’s continued engagement with Moscow. The discussions will focus on strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership, even as Western sanctions reshape Russia’s global alignments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a tri-service guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, ahead of crucial summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

President Droupadi Murmu and Modi warmly welcomed the Russian president at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, a day after the prime minister hosted the Russian leader for a private dinner.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Putin visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial.